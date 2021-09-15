Reckless driving in Milwaukee, 'kids think it's a joke'

Fed up with reckless driving, a neighbor shared wild video recorded outside Vincent High School in Milwaukee Tuesday, Sept. 14 as community advocates work to stop the problem.

The reckless driving after school has gotten chaotic, according to parents and neighbors. Viewer video from Tuesday near Vincent High School shows erratic maneuvers amid the sound of screeching tires.

"They’re on both side of the street. Real bad," said Rozena, mother of a freshman. "It’s dangerous because some of these kids are walking."

Rozena said the bad driving near school grounds has recently gotten out of hand.

It’s hard to leave, basically, because the cars are driving too fast. They are driving too reckless," she said.

The school year has been plagued with similar scenes, with vehicles plowing through the lawn at Marshall High School weeks before the Vincent video was recorded. The district installed metal poles to prevent driving on the grass. Community advocates continue to work with police and schools to stop the problems.

"These kids think it’s a joke," said Tracey Dent. "We have to start setting an example that this is very serious."

Dent is demanding more to be done to combat reckless driving in Milwaukee.

"People are afraid to drive out here in these streets right now," said Dent.

Dent has collected signatures, demanding greater action from elected officials.

"So people can start feeling safe again driving on the streets of Milwaukee," said Dent.

Safety is what Rozena wants for her family, too.

"I give a message to the kids: Stop driving reckless. Be safe. If you’re going to drive, drive safe," she said.

FOX6 News did not see any wild driving after school on Wednesday. Milwaukee police did respond to the situation Tuesday.