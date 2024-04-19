MCTS bus, car collide in Milwaukee; 1 dead, 5 hurt

article

One person is dead and five others were taken to the hospital after a speeding driver crashed into a Milwaukee County Transit System Bus.

It happened near 35th and Capitol around 11:55 p.m. on Thursday, April 18.

Police say a Ford with four occupants was traveling west on Capitol Drive at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and collided with a Milwaukee County Transit System Bus.

The bus was traveling north on 35th Street carrying three passengers.

The 34-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The bus passengers were ages 59, 59, and 46. The two 59-year-old passengers were treated at the scene. The 46-year-old bus passenger was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver of the Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. Further information on the driver is pending.

The Ford had three passengers, ages 27, 28, and 31. All were taken to the hospital. The 27 and 28-year-old's conditions are serious. The 31-year-old's condition is critical.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.