Reckless driving crash near Fond du Lac and Silver Spring; 2 injured

Police are investigating a serious crash that happened near Fond du Lac Avenue and Silver Spring Drive shortly before midnight Sunday.

Unit #1 was traveling southbound on Fond du Lac at a high rate of speed with his lights off. Unit #2 was driving westbound on Silver Spring Drive. As Unit #2 entered the intersection with the green light, Unit #1 disregarded the red light and collided with Unit #2.

Both drivers suffered injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of Unit #1 suffered serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was rushed into surgery and is in critical condition. The driver of Unit #2 was also transported to a local hospital for overall complaints of pain.

Excessive speed and reckless driving are believed to be contributing factors to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

