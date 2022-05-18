Reckless driving at 14 Milwaukee schools

Reckless driving continues to take a toll on Milwaukee and its schools. MPS says 14 different campuses have seen reckless driving this school year.

At Bradley Tech High School, there are barriers to stop people from driving on the sidewalks, but there's a push to be more proactive in the fight against reckless driving.

"I didn’t become aware of the reckless driving until September of 2021," said Beverly Williams, community advocate.

That's when Williams saw video from Bradley Tech High School.

"Many of them are driving behind the wheel illegally, not really understanding the rules of the road, not really understanding how important it is to have respect for the road," said Williams.

Since then, MPS added concrete barriers.

"The barriers truly work, but the optics of the barriers is what we are working on now," said Superintendent Keith Posley.

Posley says it is all about trial and error.

"One of the things, we learned that we need to take the barricades out a little closer to the curb because we have our barriers – in some areas, you can still get onto the sidewalk," said Posley.

MPS says all campuses will have the barriers next school year, costing $200,000.

Williams believes driver's ed should be a required part of the school day.

Reckless driving outside Milwaukee's Wedgewood Park International School

"It seems to me they need to be more proactive and preventive by teaching children the rules of the road, to have respect for the road, with mandatory driver’s ed classes in Milwaukee Public Schools," said Williams.

MPS students can get voluntary driving instruction after school.

"We have MPS Drives, and it’s a very permanent program in the after school and we have seats for 4,400 students," said Posley.

While there are different ideas about solutions, school and community leaders agree this is the real barrier to learning.

If you are interested in taking MPS Drives, MPS says the seats are filling up fast. You can sign up through Milwaukee Rec.