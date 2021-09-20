Expand / Collapse search

Rebecca Kleefisch positive for COVID despite being vaccinated: campaign

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Rebecca Kleefisch

MADISON, Wis. - The campaign of Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor of Wisconsin, confirmed to FOX6 News that the former Republican lieutenant governor has tested positive for COVID-19.

The campaign said Kleefisch was exposed to COVID-19 at church on Sunday, Sept. 12. She has a cold but is basically fine, officials said.

Kleefisch's campaign said Kleefisch is fully vaccinated – having received the COVID vaccine in spring. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Kleefisch's campaign says they have canceled all upcoming events and are notifying recent close contacts. 

Vaccination rates on UW-System campuses vary widely
article

Vaccination rates on UW-System campuses vary widely

University of Wisconsin officials say student vaccination rates for COVID-19 vary widely among the system's campuses.

First Stage: Live performances return in 2021-22 season
article

First Stage: Live performances return in 2021-22 season

First Stage announced on Monday, Sept. 20 it is returning to live theater performances in the 2021-2022 season.

Vault Health works with employers amid COVID vaccine mandates

Get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 at work. More than a week after President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates, employers are trying to figure out what it means for them.