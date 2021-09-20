Rebecca Kleefisch positive for COVID despite being vaccinated: campaign
MADISON, Wis. - The campaign of Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running for governor of Wisconsin, confirmed to FOX6 News that the former Republican lieutenant governor has tested positive for COVID-19.
The campaign said Kleefisch was exposed to COVID-19 at church on Sunday, Sept. 12. She has a cold but is basically fine, officials said.
Kleefisch's campaign said Kleefisch is fully vaccinated – having received the COVID vaccine in spring.
Kleefisch's campaign says they have canceled all upcoming events and are notifying recent close contacts.
