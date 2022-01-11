Somers bar triple homicide trial, victim's relative in contempt

It was an eventful first day in the trial of the man accused of killing three people in Somers in April 2021. A disruption in court Tuesday, Jan. 11 stopped the trial for a moment.

During opening statements, court records show a relative of one of the victims interrupted with an outburst. She was found in contempt of court. This, as the defendant pushed to get a new attorney.

Rakayo Vinson, 25, is facing three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers.

Killed were 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

According to prosecutors, Vinson got into a fight at the bar and opened fire as he was leaving. Video shows Vinson exchanging fire with Donaldson outside the tavern. Donaldson left in a car but later died at a hospital, prosecutors said.

Justin Haymond, Jordan Momani and Kevin Serratos were wounded but survived, according to the criminal complaint.

Vinson was arrested in Mount Pleasant after he allegedly stole a car from friends. Investigators say those friends turned him in after Vinson returned the vehicle.

Two days after the shooting, Somers’ then fire chief said it was the most chaotic and horrific crime scene of his career.

Somers House tavern shooting

"We’re going to reinforce our training and responding to this type of emergency," he said.

On Tuesday, several witnesses were called to the stand, including some of the first-responding officers. One testified about a wallet found at the crime scene.

"There was a – I believe it was a Wisconsin ID card in there for Rakayo Vinson," the officer said.

Another testified burned evidence was found in Vinson’s basement.

Vinson’s request for new counsel was denied, with a full day of testimony expected Wednesday.

