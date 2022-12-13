Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

Snow is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning.

Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well.

More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get lighter by midday into the afternoon. The rain really picks up again on Wednesday evening.

Because the rain will be so heavy, it will change over to snow in southeast Wisconsin after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

This will be similar to what happened Friday, Dec. 9.

This heavy band of snow is expected from 10 p.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday with several inches likely. The heaviest snow is expected north of Milwaukee toward Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

This will be a heavy, wet, slushy snow.

The snow will be done by the morning commute on Thursday, but road crews will certainly be busy early Thursday morning.

Stay tuned for updates.