Racing Sausages Run/Walk; Fisher House, Brewers' foundation benefit

The 24th annual Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk will take place July 30 at American Family Field.

Registration is open to race with the sausages, benefiting the Milwaukee VA's Fisher House. There is a 5K and, new this year, a 10K run option.

"Fisher House will receive the fundraising dollars from this race and Brewers Community Foundation will receive support as well," said Cecelia Gore, executive director of the Brewers Community Foundation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Located in the shadow of the ballpark on the Milwaukee VA campus, the 16-suite Fisher House opened in 2016 and has served 3,600 families.

"Our mission is to provide a home away from home for families whose loved ones are receiving care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center," Angie Christianson, Fisher House Wisconsin president, said.

Famous Racing Sausages at Fisher House

A veteran's family can stay at Fisher House for free. It's walking distance from the medical center.

"When that military person has to go to the hospital, and it has to be overnight or in a different state, they want their families with them," said Christianson. "A family’s love is the best medicine."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The Brewers Community Foundation has supported Fisher House since day one. Throughout the years, Christianson said the Run/Walk has raised nearly $500,000.

"What the money does is allow this: it allows it to be a home away from home," she said.

Fisher House Wisconsin

The year, the race is back to being an in-person event. All anyone has to do to have fun is try to keep up.

The registration deadline is July 25. Those who sign up are eligible for swag items.