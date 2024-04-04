article

Racine Zoo announced on Thursday the departure of one of its Hartmann's mountain zebras. Malex, who was born at the zoo in December 2020, has found a new herd at the Dallas Zoo.

In the wild, the zoo said zebras form herds with one adult male and multiple females along with their young. Malex, who is now 3 years old, is right around the age that he would be setting out to form a herd of his own.

Transporting an animal the size of a zebra – even a young one – is not a simple task, the zoo said. Logistics, such as timing between zoos and training the animal to enter a trailer, are significant hurdles. Malex began trailer training in the fall of 2023.

The factors aligned perfectly for a few brief days in January, the zoo said, between the blizzard-like conditions and a cold snap that followed shortly after. Racine Zoo's animal care staff assessed the situation, and Malex stepped into his heated trailer – bound for warmer weather – on Jan. 18.

Malex arrived safely in Dallas and was held off-exhibit at first to settle into his new surroundings, the zoo said. He has since been introduced into his new outdoor yards successfully and is being introduced to his new herd-mates.

While the Racine Zoo said its animal care team is saddened to see him leave, they are also happy, knowing that he has a great home and new zebras to bond with. Malex’s parents, Obi and Promise, remain at the Racine Zoo and can be seen in the "Land of Giants" daily.