Racine Zoo welcomes red kangaroo sisters; made trip from South Carolina

article

The Brief The Racine Zoo has new family members – Winnie and Gigi, 6-year-old red kangaroo sisters. They arrived at the zoo on June 11 from the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. Red Kangaroos are native to Australia, primarily living in scrubland, grassland, woodland, and desert habitats.



The Racine Zoo is excited to announce the newest members of its zoo family – 6-year-old red kangaroo sisters.

Winnie and Gigi

Dig deeper:

Winnie and Gigi arrived at the Racine Zoo from the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina on June 11.

They join fellow red kangaroo, Blair, as well as western gray kangaroos, Noel, Josie, and Julia, and common wallaroos, Jiemba and Alinga, at Walkabout Creek.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What they're saying:

"The Racine Zoo is thrilled to have Winnie and Gigi join our family! Join us in welcoming them and be sure to visit them at Walkabout Creek on your next trip to the Racine Zoo," said the Racine Zoological Society.

About Red Kangaroos

What we know:

Red Kangaroos are native to Australia, primarily living in scrubland, grassland, woodland, and desert habitats.

They are the largest species of kangaroo, as well as the largest species of marsupial. Although adult males can reach 175 pounds and 6 feet tall, female red kangaroos, like Winnie and Gigi, are smaller, growing to be roughly 75 pounds and 3.5 feet tall.