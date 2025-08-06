Racine Zoo welcomes red kangaroo sisters; made trip from South Carolina
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Zoo is excited to announce the newest members of its zoo family – 6-year-old red kangaroo sisters.
Winnie and Gigi
Dig deeper:
Winnie and Gigi arrived at the Racine Zoo from the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina on June 11.
They join fellow red kangaroo, Blair, as well as western gray kangaroos, Noel, Josie, and Julia, and common wallaroos, Jiemba and Alinga, at Walkabout Creek.
What they're saying:
"The Racine Zoo is thrilled to have Winnie and Gigi join our family! Join us in welcoming them and be sure to visit them at Walkabout Creek on your next trip to the Racine Zoo," said the Racine Zoological Society.
About Red Kangaroos
What we know:
Red Kangaroos are native to Australia, primarily living in scrubland, grassland, woodland, and desert habitats.
They are the largest species of kangaroo, as well as the largest species of marsupial. Although adult males can reach 175 pounds and 6 feet tall, female red kangaroos, like Winnie and Gigi, are smaller, growing to be roughly 75 pounds and 3.5 feet tall.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Zoological Society.