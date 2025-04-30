Racine Zoo welcomes newborn Hartmann’s Mountain zebra

article

The Racine Zoo is excited to announce the newest member of its zoo family—a newborn Hartmann’s Mountain zebra!

What we know:

The zebra was born at 8:38 p.m. on April 25, 2025. This is the second Hartmann’s Mountain foal born at the Racine Zoo and is a very important addition to the Hartmann’s Mountain zebra population.

Born to mother, Promise, and father, Obi, the new foal was born as a recommendation of the Hartmann’s Mountain Zebra Species Survival Plan. With Hartmann’s Mountain zebras vulnerable in their native habitats in Southern Africa, this foal is an important contribution to global conservation of this species.

Zebra at Racine Zoo

What they're saying:

"We are all very happy for Promise, Obi and the new foal and cannot wait to introduce him to the public", says Dan Powell, Curator of Animal Care and Conservation at the Racine Zoo. "This successful birth is a testament to the hard work of the Animal Care Specialists and medical team monitoring Promise’s pregnancy and daily care".

What's next:

While things are going smoothly for the Racine Zoo’s zebra family, there is one thing missing— a name! We will be launching a name the baby contest shortly, so stay tuned!