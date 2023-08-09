article

Racine Zoo is officially welcoming Bristle and Nettle, two African Cape porcupines, to their new exhibit.

These two can be found exploring their new home in the northeast enclosure inside the Vanishing Kingdom at Racine Zoo.

Though new to this exhibit and zoo visitors, Bristle and Nettle have been at the zoo for several months. Part of this time was spent in quarantine. The rest was spent awaiting the repainting and conversion of the old arctic fox exhibit in preparation for their arrival and getting used to their new caretakers.

Racine Zoo welcomes 2 Cape porcupines to new exhibit

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visitors can see Bristle and Nettle inside the Vanishing Kingdom during their next visit.