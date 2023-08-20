Racine Zoo Jack-O'-Lantern Nights to include pumpkin sculptures

article

Racine Zoo's Halloween event Jack-O'-Lantern Nights returns for a second year this September – more than 1,000 illuminated pumpkins lighting up the grounds.

The festivities run Sept. 28 through Oct. 29 and will be open Thursdays through Sundays, 6-10 p.m.

Guests will be able to stroll through Racine Zoo and become immersed in dazzling lights and charming decorations. The intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns, the zoo said, will look like pieces of art during the day and come to life at night for all to see.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

New in 2023 will be pumpkin sculptures consisting of multiple pumpkins placed together in the shape of an animal with the details carved into them. Some animals that may be included this year, the zoo said, include a giraffe, kangaroo, orangutan and lion.

"We had such an amazing event last year that we just had to bring it back this year," said Beth Heidorn, the zoo's executive director.

Racine Zoo said it is working with the company Rise of the Jack O’Lanterns, based in New York, to create the artistic masterpieces. The company's artists spend up to 15 hours sculpting a single jack-o'-lantern.

Admission is only available at the door and is $10 per person and free for children 2 years old and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.