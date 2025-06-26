Racine Zoo: Healthy African Penguin chick hatches

article

The Brief The Racine Zoo announced the hatching of an African Penguin chick. The chick was born on May 3. The penguin now weighs roughly 5 ½ pounds.



The Racine Zoo's staff announced on Thursday, June 26 the hatching of a healthy African Penguin chick.

What we know:

The chick was born on May 3 and zoo officials said the chick has been doing great behind-the-scenes with its parents and the rest of the colony.

A news release says the penguin weighed just 0 grams at one day old. It currently weighs 2,500 grams – or roughly 5 ½ pounds. Officials say the chick is now eating full-sized smelt and capelin.

What they're saying:

"Penguin breeding is always a little bit of a stressful time for animal care staff with only about 50% of eggs being fertile and being successful hatches," says Angie Sagert, Assistant Curator and Primary Penguin Keeper at the Racine Zoo. "But when everything works out and you end up with a happy, healthy chick, it is very rewarding. It has been so fun watching this chick grow up."

Dig deeper:

The Racine Zoo is a member of the African Penguin Species Survival Program. It works alongside other accredited AZA zoos and aquariums to ensure healthy African penguin populations in both zoos and in the wild.

African penguins face threats from overfishing, oil spills, loss of habitat, overexploitation for food, and climate change.