Racine Zoo emu dies after sudden decline in health

The Brief A beloved emu at the Racine Zoo has passed. Sydney the emu had a sudden decline in health, officials said. The emu had been at the zoo since 2002.



The Racine Zoo announced on Thursday, July 24, the recent passing of Sydney, a beloved emu.

Remembering Sydney

What we know:

A news release from the zoo says Sydney had a sudden decline in her health.

Sydney was born on July 15, 1994, and arrived at the Racine Zoo in December 2002. She spent 21 years of her life at the Racine Zoo.

Sydney came to the Racine Zoo in 2002 with previous health issues, but that did not deter Racine Zoo staff from giving her the best possible life. Sydney outlived her wild counterparts by over 20 years.

Sydney the emu, Racine Zoo

Sydney first showed signs of illness on Thursday, July 17. She rapidly declined despite vigorous efforts performed by animal care staff. As a final act of care and compassion for Sydney, officials said animal care staff made the heartbreaking but necessary decision to humanely euthanize her on Monday.

What they're saying:

"Death is never easy, especially when you are not ready to let the animal go. Sydney lived a long and fulfilling life despite her health issues in her earlier years. Her long life is a true testament to the dedication and love each of our keepers has for our animals here at the Racine Zoo. We will miss her deeply, but I am extremely proud of how hard our team has worked together to make these difficult decisions, putting all of our animal’s welfare above our own heartbreak," says Dan Powell, Curator of the Racine Zoo, "Sydney showed us it was just her time. Her spunk and unique personality are going to be missed."

