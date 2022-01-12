Racine Zoo announces emperor tamarin twins born in December

article

The Racine Zoo announced on Wednesday, Jan. 12 the arrival of twin emperor tamarin infants to parents Amelie and Pitino.

Amelie, the mother, was herself born at the Racine Zoo, and her newest offspring represents the pair’s fifth and sixth offspring in the past three years.

The babies, born on Dec. 22, 2021, are doing well, the zoo said. The Racine Zoo is one of three zoos that are currently successfully breeding emperor tamarins, and these offspring also mark the 13th and 14th offspring born at the zoo since breeding efforts took off in the 2010s.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Raising tamarins is a family affair, the zoo said – especially with twins. Visitors can often find the babies riding on their mother or father’s backs as they jump through the branches of their home. As the babies grow, they will start to venture off their family members’ backs and wander the exhibit themselves.

Currently, visitors can see all eight tamarins on exhibit at the Vanishing Kingdom building at the Racine Zoo.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.