Racine Zoo 'Eggstravaganza' full of Easter family fun
RACINE, Wis. - Hop on over to the Racine Zoo on Saturday, April 19 for the "Eggstravaganza!"
It's the perfect Easter-themed event for the whole family, and includes:
- A hunt for Cluck-Cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect candy
- Trunk Hunt ("Easter Style" of Trunk-or-Treat)
- $5 Photos with the Easter Bunny
- Cookie decorating
- Egg decorating
- Egg-cellent crafts
- Creature Features
- $2 Zoo Choo rides
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
