Racine Zoo 'Eggstravaganza' full of Easter family fun

Hop on over to the Racine Zoo on Saturday, April 19 for the "Eggstravaganza!"

It's the perfect Easter-themed event for the whole family, and includes:

A hunt for Cluck-Cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect candy

Trunk Hunt ("Easter Style" of Trunk-or-Treat)

$5 Photos with the Easter Bunny

Cookie decorating

Egg decorating

Egg-cellent crafts

Creature Features

$2 Zoo Choo rides

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

.