Racine Zoo 'Eggstravaganza' full of Easter family fun

By
Published  April 19, 2025 7:34am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Racine Zoo 'Eggstravaganza'

Beth Heidorn from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp, bunny ears and all, to share more about the zoo's 'Eggstravaganza' Easter event.

RACINE, Wis. - Hop on over to the Racine Zoo on Saturday, April 19 for the "Eggstravaganza!"

It's the perfect Easter-themed event for the whole family, and includes:

  • A hunt for Cluck-Cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect candy
  • Trunk Hunt ("Easter Style" of Trunk-or-Treat)
  • $5 Photos with the Easter Bunny
  • Cookie decorating
  • Egg decorating
  • Egg-cellent crafts
  • Creature Features
  • $2 Zoo Choo rides

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

Fun activities at the 'Eggstravaganza'

McKenna Moats joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on some fun activities you can enjoy at the Racine Zoo's 'Eggstravaganza,' which includes cookie decorating!

The Great Cat Canyon at the Racine Zoo

McKenna Moats from the Racine Zoo joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk more about the 'Eggstravaganza' and, of course, the animals!

Meet the Easter Bunny at the Racine Zoo

Beth Heidorn from the Racine Zoo was joined by the Easter Bunny on FOX6 WakeUp to chat about 'Eggstravaganza.'

