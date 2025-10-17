Racine Zoo rhino Kianga leaving for new home; when to say farewell

article

The Racine Zoo will bid farewell to one of its biggest residents next week, staff announced on Friday.

Species survival plan

Big picture view:

Kianga, the zoo's male Eastern black rhinoceros, will be headed to another Association of Zoos and Aquariums facility. The exact location and arrival time will be announced at a later date.

The Racine Zoo is a member of the AZA's Species Survival Plan for Eastern black rhinos. This year, the association's breeding recommendations suggested that Kianga be relocated.

Kianga will "play an important role in creating a stable and genetically diverse population" for the species at AZA-accredited zoos, according to the zoo. That zoo population will help wild Eastern black rhinos what are suffering due to poaching and habitat fragmentation.

Kianga, an Eastern black rhinoceros (Courtesy: Racine Zoo)

What they're saying:

In a statement, Racine Zoo Executive Director Beth Heidorn said:

"The Racine Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and part of the Species Survival Plan. We are proud to help increase the conservation of endangered species for generations to come. Kianga is a guest favorite, and we are sad to see him go but so excited for his future and what that means to his kind."

What's next:

The last day to visit Kianga at the Racine Zoo will be Thursday, Oct. 23.