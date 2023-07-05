Racine Zoo 100th anniversary celebration

Racine Zoo celebrates 100 years
Wednesday, July 5 marks the 100th Anniversary of the Racine Zoo and their planning on celebrating in style. Brian Kramp is in Racine getting ready for a day of festivities that guests can enjoy from morning 'til night.
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Zoo is celebrating its 100th anniversary on Wednesday, July 5 – and zoo officials are planning on celebrating in style. Brian Kramp is in Racine getting ready for a day of festivities that guests can enjoy from morning 'til night.
Racine Zoo's special history
The Racine Zoo is celebrating their 100th Anniversary to with ice cream, animal chats, live music, face painting, bounce houses, food & drinks and even fireworks. Brian Kramp is in Racine with the executive director learning more about the history of this special zoo.
Visit the Racine Zoo's aviary
Whether you’re enjoying a live animal demonstration or getting a behind the scenes encounter, the Racine Zoo offers plenty of face time with their animals. Brian Kramp is inside their Norco Aviary helping them celebrate their 100th Anniversary with some of their beautiful birds.
Gibbons at the Racine Zoo
Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Racine Zoo is home to some of the world's most remarkable and endangered wildlife – And today they’re celebrating their 100th Anniversary. Brian Kramp is hanging out with Yule, the Zoo’s longest resident at the Zoo that’s ready to see some happy faces.
The Racine Zoo cares for approximately 75 different species and over 300 individual animals from Wisconsin and around the world.
- Each year, more than 140,000 guests visit the Racine Zoo’s 32-acre park on the shores of Lake Michigan.
- The Racine Zoo maintains a staff of 25 full-time employees including animal care specialists, administration, and facility managers.
