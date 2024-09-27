Racine World War II hero laid to rest; plane shot down Sept. 27, 1944

The Brief A Wisconsin World War II soldier who was shot down over Germany was laid to rest in Racine on Friday, Sept. 27. Staff Sgt. Ralph Bode was a tail gunner when his bombing mission over Kassel, Germany ended abruptly on Sept. 27, 1944. Bode's military burial culminated Friday with a military flyover.



A Wisconsin World War II hero is home after 80 years. A military burial held in Racine County on Friday, Sept. 27 gave closure to the soldier's family.

Police squads and American flags led the way to Racine's Graceland Cemetery to honor a hero.

"To serve our respect to a fallen solider," said Gary Washburn.

World War II Staff Sgt. Ralph Bode, a tail gunner and native of Racine, was declared missing in action on Sept, 27, 1944. He had been aboard a B-24H "Liberator" during a bombing mission over Kassel, Germany when his aircraft was shot down.

Thanks to the efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, remains recovered near the wreckage site were positively identified as belonging to SSgt Bode.

On Friday, Bode was laid to rest in southeast Wisconsin.

On Friday, Bode was laid to rest in southeast Wisconsin.

"He was presumed deceased in this accident, but his parents went to their graves without knowing positively that he had in fact perished in that," said Shawn Rivers, Racine County Veteran Service Officer. "It's an emotional time for me as an American. It's an emotional time for our community, and to see the outpouring of support and all the love and all the affection that is shown."

Prayers and tears were shared as family and community put the World War II hero to rest. The event culminated in a military flyover at 10:03 AM, marking the exact moment when Bode's aircraft was lost in 1944.

"I found out (Bode) would've been 100 years old. He graduated from Park High School the same year as my dad graduated from Park High School. I can't help but believe the two of them must've known each other," said Sue Wanggaard, a retired member of the Racine Fire Department.

"My dad, her grandpa, was in World War II. So we know how much this means to the family of the fallen soldier and to this community," Washburn said. "It's been a long time for him to come home and then glad they finally found him. And actually coming home."

While the Bode family did not want to be on camera, they did want to extend their gratitude to everyone for their love and support.