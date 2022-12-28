Racine woman abused 70-year-old mother, prosecutors say

A Racine woman, 18, faces multiple charges, accused of abusing her 70-year-old mother and threatening to kill her.

Ashley Kaschel is charged with physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally causing bodily harm), first-degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon) and disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).

According to a criminal complaint, the victim's sister called police for a welfare check on the 70-year-old mother of Ashley Kaschel, believing Kaschel was abusing the woman. According to prosecutors, the victim said she's glad her sister called because "she could not bring herself to call on her daughter."

During an investigation, the victim told police "she has been assaulted multiple times by her daughter, Ashley," and prosecutors say the victim had bruises on her head and face.

The victim went on to say she was punched by Kaschel multiple times on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. The complaint says on Dec. 19, the victim said Kaschel punched her nearly 20 times. It happened after Kaschel tried to get her phone, and the victim wouldn't let her have it. Then, the victim said Kaschel got a knife from the kitchen and threatened her, saying, "I'm going to kill you," "I'm going to cut your eye out and feed it to you," and "I'm going to cut open your stomach," the complaint says. Kaschel then went downstairs, stabbing a wooden statue before leaving the home.

Kaschel was arrested at the America's Best Value Inn and was interviewed about what happened on Dec. 17 and Dec. 19. According to prosecutors she mentioned "scratches" on her body that happened on Dec. 19 and then said "she didn't want to talk anymore."

Kaschel made her initial appearance in court Wednesday, Dec. 27. Cash bond was set at $25,000.