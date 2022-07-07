Racine deploys water safety enhancements, beaches on Lake Michigan

Racine County and the City of Racine recently invested in and deployed water safety enhancements at area beaches along Lake Michigan.

On Thursday, July 7, officials and community safety personnel discussed these investments and demonstrate their life-saving impact during a media event at North Beach in Racine.

It starts with new signs that people will see at both North and Zoo beaches. The signs will highlight some of the dangers that Lake Michigan presents.

No lifeguards on duty sign at North Beach in Racine

The Racine County Sheriff's Office also plans to deploy a small Zodiac boat, a pair of rapid-response jet skis, and more.

"Utilizing drone systems to help drop, what we call here a rescue stick, a self-inflation bouy so to speak. If we have someone that's in trouble, we can fly one of these drones out and drop one of these rescue sticks out to the water to help that person who is in need," said Capt. Bradley Friend, Racine County Dive Team. "In addition, we have remote control bouys that can be driven out to someone that's struggling in the water -- and it gives them a stable platform until our rescuers, lifeguards, or our boat patrol gets on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The technology is great, but it take cooperation from the public, Racine Mayor Cory Mason reiterated.

"We still need people to follow the rules," Mason said. "We still need people, ah, this help us mitigate the drownings that might occur. But we still need people to listen and follow the safety instructions that are there if there is a dangerous undertow; it is not safe to be in the water."

Racine Mayor Cory Mason

This is a developing story.