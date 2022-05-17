Racine vigil, 6 remembered, homicides double

Coming together in prayer during a time of violence, a vigil was held in Racine Tuesday night, May 17. Homicides in the city have doubled five months into the year.

People filled the MLK Community Center to remember the six homicide victims in the city, with the latest happening over the weekend. They called on neighbors to help curb the violence.

The Racine Interfaith Coalition read the names of each victim aloud:

Christopher Lalor

Demond Hicks

Eugene Henderson

Brittany Booker

Kvonte Kidd Ellis

Terrence Blair

Community leaders like Racine Police Chief Maurice Robinson spoke at Tuesday's vigil.

"The ideas are coming out," said Chief Robinson. "The ideas are going to turn into action, and the action should ideally turn into peace."

He said the city is seeing an up uptick in gun violence, especially among young people. He's calling for a code of silence to stop.

"If there are shots fired, we need to know about it," said Robinson. "If you have information about a shooting or a homicide, you need to talk to us."

"The importance of signing that right there is to say, ‘I’m here. I’m praying, and I’m not just praying. I’m trying. I’m trying to make a difference,’" said Tiffany Stevenson of Racine.

Stevenson brought her two young daughters to Tuesday's vigil. She said she wants to set a positive example.

"Put down the guns and pick up a bible, amen!" said Stevenson.

The chief said there is about a 50% clearance rate with the homicides and investigators have what he called promising leads in some cases.

He reiterated that anyone with information about Racine's homicides should please contact police.