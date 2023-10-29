Racine trick-or-treat parade; officers brighten day of boy with leukemia
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine boy battling leukemia had a very special trick-or-treat surprise, Sunday, Oct. 29.
On Sunday evening, a post on the Racine Police Department Facebook page says members of the Racine Police Department Patrol Unit, K-9 Unit, Cadet Program, and Community Oriented Policing Unit, along with the Racine Fire Department, took part in a trick-or-treat parade.
Judging by the smiles in the pictures in this post, we would say this effort definitely brightened the Racine boy's day.