Racine traffic stop, drug arrest on I-94; cocaine valued at $110K

A Racine County sheriff's deputy's traffic stop led to a drug arrest on Tuesday, June 7.

A news release from the Racine County Sheriff's Office says just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, the deputy conducted the traffic stop for a traffic violation on northbound I-94. During the stop, the driver, identified by the Racine County Sheriff's Office as Ramone Locke of Milwaukee, provided conflicting information which raised the suspicions of the deputy, officials said. The deputy called for backup at that point.

Ramone Locke

A short time later, another deputy used his K-9, Zeke, to conduct an open-air sniff around the vehicle. The K-9 gave a positive alert for the presence of contraband within the vehicle. Deputies located a potential hidden compartment or "trap" within the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle was impounded and dismantled at the sheriff’s substation. After several hours, deputies were able to open and remove more than two kilograms, or nearly four-and-a-half pounds, of cocaine. The drugs also tested positive for fentanyl. The estimated street value of the cocaine is over $110,000.

Two kilos of cocaine confiscated by Racine County Sheriff's Office

Officials say Locke was transported to the Racine County Jail and held on multiple felony drug-related charges.

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit has taken over the investigation – and is seeking charges against Locke in Federal Court.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement in the release:

"I am extremely proud of the work done by the deputies involved in this case. From a simple traffic stop, the deputy performed an interview of the driver who gave answers that aroused the deputy’s suspicions. The back-up deputy used K9 Zeke to establish probable cause of the presence of contraband, and the deputies thoroughly and meticulously searched the vehicle – ultimately defeating a sophisticated trap compartment to locate the fentanyl laced cocaine. I have grave concerns that a person facing such serious charges was out on the streets peddling nearly four-and-a-half pounds of this poison. It is impossible to measure the number of lives saved by these deputies, but I do know that fentanyl poisoning is the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45, and over 107,000 Americans died of overdoses last year alone. These are not just drug cases; these are potential homicides!"