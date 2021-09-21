Racine Theatre Guild returning after COVID shutdown

Live plays and musicals will soon light up the Racine Theatre Guild stage after more than a year and a half.

"I don’t think any of us imagined back in March of 2020 that we would be shut down for three weeks, let alone a year and a half," said Jocelyn Fish.

"This is the longest break I’ve had in 30 years without doing theater," Doug Instenes, managing and artistic director, said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After the pandemic paused performances, the Racine Theatre Guild is preparing to welcome back audiences in December.

"There’s been a lot of planning, a lot of re-planning," said Fish.

Racine Theatre Guild

Fish said that planning includes protocols to address COVID-19 concerns. The audience will be required to wear masks. The case and crew must show proof of vaccination to participate. Plexiglass separates where crew members will be working in the booth. The season is set to have small casts to allow for more space in dressing rooms and other backstage areas.

"We want people to come and feel this a safe place to express," Fish said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"We are lucky that we’re able to perform unmasked on stage and people will be vaccinated," said Instenes. "We’re looking forward to doing some fun stuff, and make people happy and maybe forget their problem for a day or two."

The group is on a mission to safely bring back shows after a hiatus.

Racine Theatre Guild

"The show must go on and it is going on, very soon," Fish said.

The first Racine Theatre Guild show is scheduled to open Dec. 3 with "A Christmas Story."