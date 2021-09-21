Milwaukee COVID vaccine incentive for residents

Mayor Tom Barrett and Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson have on Tuesday, Sept. 21 announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program for city of Milwaukee residents.

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 23, any city of Milwaukee resident over the age of 12 who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Northwest Health Center (7630 W. Mill Rd.) or Southside Health Center (1639 S. 23rd St.) will also receive one $100 U.S. Bank gift card on site, while supplies last.

"Every vaccine brings us one step closer to the other side of this pandemic," said Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. "We are hopeful that this incentive program will encourage Milwaukee residents to prioritize getting their COVID-19 vaccine."

Everyone who is eligible to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine is eligible to receive this gift card, regardless of insurance, ID, or citizenship. The Milwaukee Health Department vaccination sites have the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine available for anyone 12 years of age and older or the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 available for anyone 18 years of age and older. Individuals under the age of 18 will need to have a parent or guardian present to receive their vaccine and incentive.

Currently, 53.6% of Milwaukee residents 12 years of age and older are fully vaccinated, with 59.5% having received their first dose. Information about this incentive program can be found at milwaukee.gov/COVIDvax. Any questions regarding this program can be directed to the COVID-19 Hotline at 414-286-6800.

