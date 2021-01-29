Expand / Collapse search

Racine teen charged in false reports to Kentucky school

By AP author
Published 
Racine
Associated Press

MURRAY, Ky. - A Wisconsin teenager was charged with calling in false reports of a gun being fired and a bomb threat at a Kentucky school, police said.

Kya Nelson, 19, was arrested Friday in Racine, Wisconsin, Sgt. Andrew Wiggins of the Murray Police Department told news outlets. He is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.

Nelson is charged with first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, Wiggins said.

The reports were called in to Murray High School, which went on lockdown Monday after a caller said someone fired a gun in the school. The bomb threat was received the next day. School officials then made classes virtual for the school for the rest of the week.

The reports were found to be false, and students and staff were not in any danger, Wiggins said.

