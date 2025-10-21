Racine teen charged after shots fired near community center shooting

The Brief Three teens were shot at Racine’s Tyler Domer Community Center on Thursday. Prosecutors say Zeytavion Herrington, 17, fired shots in an alley afterward, endangering a woman and her two children. Herrington faces multiple charges, while no arrests have been made in the community center shooting itself.



Prosecutors have charged a 17-year-old after police say he opened fire in an alley just minutes after a shooting at the Tyler Domer Community Center last week, narrowly missing a woman and her two young children.

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from the community center shows a suspect – referred to as "JB" – in an orange sweatshirt arguing with someone, shooting a person, and then running from the scene on Thursday evening, Oct. 16.

Three teens were injured in that shooting.

The complaint says "JB" ran into a nearby alley, where he asked a mother for help as she was putting her 5- and 6-year-old children in the car.

"He looked like he was scared," said the woman who did not want to be identified for her safety. "I roll down my window and he’s like, ‘Can you help me? I just been shot,’ and I’m like, ‘I have my kids in the car.’ I don’t really want to let you in because someone could be following you."

Her instincts were right. Police say 17-year-old Zeytavion Herrington chased "JB" into the alley and fired toward him – with the woman and her children caught in the crossfire.

"I started hearing shots towards my car and I just hurry up, reversed and got from back there," the woman recalled.

Dig deeper:

Officers say Herrington was later found with a gun in nearby bushes. He allegedly became irate, blurting out that he was "getting chased for no reason" and "it wasn’t me."

The mother said she and her children escaped unharmed, but the close call shook her.

"I was just scared," she said.

Herrington is facing one weapons charge and four counts of recklessly endangering safety.

Police said no arrests have yet been made in connection with the actual shooting of the three teens at the community center.