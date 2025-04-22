Racine tactical incident, Hamilton and Marquette; police ask to avoid area

article

The Brief Law enforcement is on the scene of a tactical incident in Racine on Tuesday, April 22. Residents are asked to avoid the area of Hamilton and Marquette until further notice.



Law enforcement is on the scene of a tactical incident in Racine on Tuesday, April 22.

What we know:

At 6:55 p.m. on Tuesday, the Racine Police Department said the incident is near Marquette and Hamilton.

Racine Deputy Police Chief Jessie Metoyer is asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Scene near Marquette and Hamilton, Racine

FOX6 News spotted the Wisconsin Department of Justice on the scene shortly before 10 p.m.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.