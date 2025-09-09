Racine suspect arrested after domestic dispute leads to police chase

The Brief Police say Aaron Kirksey led officers on a high-speed chase topping 100 mph after a domestic dispute in Racine ended in Illinois on Monday. The chase crossed into Illinois, where OnStar technology slowed the SUV and deputies rescued a woman unharmed. Kirksey faces multiple charges, including aggravated fleeing, speeding, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.



A Racine man with a history of high-speed chases is back in custody after leading police across state lines.

What we know:

The Racine Police Department says around midnight on Monday, Sept. 8, officers spotted a white GMC Yukon driven by 30-year-old Aaron Kirksey. The suspect was in the car with a woman during a domestic dispute.

Aaron Kirksey

The woman called someone, who alerted police to be on the lookout for the vehicle.

The chase started at a roundabout on Spring Street when officers tried to stop the SUV. Stop sticks failed, and investigators say Kirksey sped south, reaching more than 100 miles per hour and blowing through red lights, crossing into Illinois.

Dig deeper:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit ended with the help of OnStar technology, which slowed the SUV.

Deputies say the woman was rescued from the vehicle unharmed. Kirksey ran into the woods but was tracked down by K-9 Simba, who found him under some bushes.

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office approved several charges against Kirksey, including aggravated fleeing to elude, aggravated speeding, reckless driving, driving while license suspended and multiple traffic infractions.

What's next:

Kirksey is set to appear in court in Illinois on Wednesday, Sept. 10.