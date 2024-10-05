Racine stabbing, woman charged with attempted homicide

The Brief Racine County prosecutors accuse a 34-year-old woman of trying to stab a man to death. A witness allegedly heard her say she was "going to kill him this time." Police found her covered in blood with drugs in her sock, according to court filings.



A Racine woman is accused of trying to kill a man on Wednesday – and stealing money and drugs from his pockets.

Court filings show 34-year-old Mia White has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for hit-and-run, armed robbery and battery. Now, she’s facing decades in prison.

Racine police were called to a home on La Salle Street just north of downtown for a stabbing on Wednesday morning. Officers spotted a woman, later identified as White, walking away.

Prosecutors said White then ran off, but when police caught up to her, court filings said she was covered in blood and had a bag of cocaine and fentanyl in her sock. A bloody knife was found nearby.

Days before the stabbing, prosecutors said a witness told police White was carrying a butcher knife around and threatened the victim she was "going to kill him this time."

In addition to a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, White is charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession.

A court commissioner set White’s bond at $75,000. She was ordered not to have any contact with the victim or a witness.

FOX6 News reached out to White’s defense attorney, but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.