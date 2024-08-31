Expand / Collapse search

Racine police squad struck during pursuit, woman arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 31, 2024 2:49pm CDT
Police chase ends near Washington and Sycamore, Racine (Racine County News/Scanner)

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine Police Department squad was struck during a Friday pursuit.

It started in Kenosha County shortly before 2 a.m. that morning. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies chased the suspect into Racine, where officers there then joined the pursuit.

One squad was hit and sustained minor damage, police said. A 34-year-old woman was then arrested.

No injuries were reported.