Racine police squad struck during pursuit, woman arrested
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine Police Department squad was struck during a Friday pursuit.
It started in Kenosha County shortly before 2 a.m. that morning. Kenosha County sheriff's deputies chased the suspect into Racine, where officers there then joined the pursuit.
One squad was hit and sustained minor damage, police said. A 34-year-old woman was then arrested.
No injuries were reported.