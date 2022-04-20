Racine's Sister Lois Aceto celebrated; decades as volunteer

Volunteers at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility come and go. But there is one woman who has dedicated decades of her life there.

"I lied to a nun…not going to lie," said Deborah Beuttler, corrections program supervisor.

It was a little white lie.

"We told her that the halls were being waxed," said Nirdip Dulai, security director.

But staff at the facility know the long-time volunteer will forgive them. It was a surprise birthday celebration for Sister Lois Aceto.

Sister Lois Aceto honored

"I was just absolute surprise. And uh, I don’t know the words. I just am…" Sister Aceto said.

Yes, she was speechless.

Sister Aceto is turning 91 years old. She has spent decades of her life as a volunteer at the Racine Youthful Correctional Facility – teaching conflict resolution and restorative justice.

"To see them change even in front of you and hoping they carry out what we’ve learned in class," Sister Aceto said.

It is Sister Aceto's caring voice and warm heart that keeps not only the inmates smiling, but fellow co-workers on the up.

Sister Lois Aceto

"That’s what she is to them. It’s kind of like a little bit of sunshine within," Dulai said. "For what she does for the people here and the staff here and just to see that we were able to give her a good cheer – it was actually very nice."

Sister Aceto has been volunteering since the facility opened in 1998. The surprise celebration was so much more.

"This is not my job. This is my ministry. This is my place to offer my whole being to them," said Sister Aceto.

The inmates also signed cards for Sister Aceto. Her colleagues say she has not missed one day of work that wasn't rescheduled in her entire time there.