Racine shots fired near 8th and Center, vehicles damaged

A surveillance camera in Racine captured the sound of shots fired early Friday, May 5 near 8th and Center.

Police said the shots fired report came in around 2:30 a.m. near the police department or 8th and Center. Officers were unable to locate a scene at that time.

Before 4 a.m., officers found two vehicles had been damaged by gunfire near 9th and Center. Police said the two vehicles were legally parked and there was no additional property damage reported or located at that time.