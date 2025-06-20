Racine shooting; woman charged with attempted homicide, 'I just got scared'

article

The Brief A Racine woman has been criminally charged in connection to a shooting that occurred on June 18. The accused, 51-year-old Melisa Bodoh, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Bodoh made her initial appearance in court on June 19. Cash bond was set at $50,000.



A Racine woman is accused of attempted homicide after prosecutors say she shot a man in the neck during a domestic dispute on June 18.

The accused, 51-year-old Melisa Bodoh, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Case details

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a residence on Carlisle Avenue near Kewaunee Street around 6:20 p.m. for the report of a man with a gunshot wound.

When police arrived on scene, they found the victim lying on the kitchen floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. The victim was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Police then spoke with the homeowner regarding the incident. The homeowner stated that she was at the store at the time of the shooting and that the victim and Melisa Bodoh were alone in the home, court filings say.

Per the complaint, the homeowner stated that while she was at the store, the victim called her and stated something similar to, "I’m done, I’m leaving." Shortly after, Bodoh allegedly called her and said "[he] choked me, come home."

The homeowner claims when she arrived back home, she saw the victim leaning over a dresser with blood on his chest. Bodoh then told her, "he was choking me, I didn’t mean it," the complaint states.

In custody

What we know:

While being detained, Bodoh stated that the victim was hitting her prior to being shot. While inside the squad she said "am I going to jail for life" and "he knew I had a gun," court filings say.

Investigators later spoke with Bodoh at the police department. When asked if she was hurt, Bodoh stated "he hit me here," gesturing to the left side of her face and the top of her head. However, investigators did not observe any obvious signs of injuries, according to the complaint.

Bodoh then stated, "I just got scared, you know?" Bodoh then said she should probably get an attorney, per the complaint.

The victim and Bodoh have been married for 15 years, but are currently separated, the complaint states. They reside together at the residence.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Bodoh made her initial appearance in court on June 19. Cash bond was set at $50,000.

Bodoh is due back in court on June 26 for her preliminary hearing.