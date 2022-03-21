Expand / Collapse search

Racine shooting: Teen critically injured, flighted to Froedtert

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

New Flight For Life aircraft

RACINE, Wis. - Police were called to the scene of a shots fired call near Marquette and Albert around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police located a 16-year-old male victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Ascension Medical Center and then was transported via Flight for Life emergency transport system to Milwaukee where he was in critical but stable condition. 

No one is currently in custody for this incident.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Milwaukee shootings: 1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings
article

Milwaukee shootings: 1 killed, 1 injured in separate shootings

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that left two women injured, one fatally, early Monday morning.

Milwaukee tactical response called to 35th and State; man arrested
article

Milwaukee tactical response called to 35th and State; man arrested

Police are investigating an incident that required the response of tactical teams and negotiators early Sunday morning. It happened near 35th and State around 3 a.m.