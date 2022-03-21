Racine shooting: Teen critically injured, flighted to Froedtert

article

Police were called to the scene of a shots fired call near Marquette and Albert around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, police located a 16-year-old male victim who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to Ascension Medical Center and then was transported via Flight for Life emergency transport system to Milwaukee where he was in critical but stable condition.

No one is currently in custody for this incident.

