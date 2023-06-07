Racine shooting retaliation for stolen marijuana: complaint

article

A Racine man is charged in connection with a parking lot shootout that prosecutors say happened after some marijuana was stolen.

Prosecutors say Keith Clay-Terrell, 35, showed up at the hospital on the evening of June 1 with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder. A criminal complaint notes that he "repeatedly told variations of false stories" to police.

According to the complaint, Clay-Terrell said he was shot while parked near Washington Avenue and Owen Avenue after three Black males approached.

Police found spent shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire in the parking lot.

Surveillance shows Clay-Terrell's vehicle pulling into the parking lot. Less than 10 minutes later, three Black males are seen in the frame. One walks toward Clay-Terrell's vehicle and opens the driver's door. One of the Black males is seen holding a gun.

As the video continues, the male with the gun thrusts his hand with the gun into Clay-Terrell's vehicle, and the weapon seems to recoil in his hand. A shot appears to be fired into the vehicle. Clay-Terrell then closes the door, and the three Black males are all seen outside the vehicle in the frame. One is seen with a bag of "likely a large amount of marijuana," the complaint says.

Clay-Terrell's vehicle is then positioned toward the three Black males in the lot, the video shows. They can then be seen ducking, and the windows of another vehicle in the lot are blown out "obviously a result of gunfire," the complaint notes. One of the Black males is seen returning fire at Clay-Terrell.

His vehicle was found near Jones and Winslow with "significant damage from gunfire coming from inside the vehicle, with bullets exiting the windshield."

Prosecutors believe one of the Black males stole marijuana from Clay-Terrell, and he retaliated by shooting at them in the parking lot. The complaint notes that he never told officers about anything that happened in the video.

Clay-Terrell made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, June 6. Cash bond was set at $25,000. He's charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of obstructing an officer.