Racine shooting; man, woman have both died from injuries

article

The Brief The man and woman involved in a shooting and hours-long standoff in Racine on Tuesday have both died from their injuries, police said. Police were initially called to the Racine neighborhood around 11 a.m. for a report of a shooting. There was an hours-long standoff that stretched into Tuesday evening.



Racine police revealed on Wednesday, July 23 that both the 48-year-old woman who suffered multiple gunshot wounds and the 51-year-old man suspected of firing the shots have died from their injuries.

Racine shooting investigation

The backstory:

Police were called to Reschke and Prospect in Racine around 11 a.m. on Tuesday for a shooting.

Investigators said the 48-year-old woman was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital and transferred via Flight for Life for further treatment due to the extent of her injuries.

Standoff in Racine neighborhood

The suspect, a 51-year-old man, fled back into the home, leading to a standoff with law enforcement. Police Crisis Negotiators established sporadic communications with the suspect throughout the incident, encouraging him to surrender.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

At approximately 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the SWAT team entered the residence and found the man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male suspect was taken to the hospital and also transferred via Flight for Life due to the extent of his injuries.

Related article

This is a developing story.