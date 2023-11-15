6th and Park shooting, Racine man bound over for trial

article

A Racine man charged in connection to a September shooting was bound over for trial Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Adrian Sanders, 33, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and seven other felonies related to the Sept. 9 gunfire near 6th and Park.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with the shooting victim, who identified the shooter as "Splash" – a man whose first name was "Dre" or "Andre." The victim said the shooting was "because a good friend of his...is believed to be responsible for the killing of (another person)" in 2022. The victim later identified "Splash" as Sanders from a photo lineup.

6th and Park shooting, Racine (Credit: Brian Bruce)

The victim said Sanders confronted him about that homicide, per the complaint, and Sanders started shooing. The victim tried to run, but his leg gave out – and Sanders approached and kept shooting. The victim told investigators he believed Sanders was going to kill him.

Investigators reviewed video footage from an area bar that showed the shooting. The complaint states it showed Sanders leave the bar around 2:26 a.m. and "have a brief conversation" before walking down 6th Street. It went on to show Sanders pull out a handgun and point it at a group; muzzle flashes could be seen on the video.