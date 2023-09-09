Racine shooting near 6th and Park, man wounded

article

A 35-year-old man was shot and wounded near 6th and Park in Racine on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Racine police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m.

Officers were in the area and heard several gunshots. They checked the location and found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

Any witnesses or citizens with information are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.