Racine shooting; 2 teens wounded by masked suspects

Two teenagers were shot and wounded Thursday night, June 22 in Racine. It happened around 9 p.m. near Prospect and Frederick – near the railroad tracks.

Upon arrival, officers located two victims that were suffering from gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy had been struck.

Police say a group of five juveniles were walking near Prospect Street and the railroad tracks when they were approached by four individuals who were wearing hoodies and masks. One of the masked individuals started shooting at the group of five juveniles.

The juveniles ran, but the 17-year-old girl was struck. One of the 15-year-old boys went back to help the girl and was also struck.

The other three juveniles ran away. None of the juveniles could identify the masked individuals.

Both of the victims were transported to the hospital. The 17-year-old victim was transported to Milwaukee while the 15-year-old victim was treated and released. The masked individuals were not relocated.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident, especially any video from any homes or businesses in the area. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.