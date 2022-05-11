Racine shooting: 1 dead, 2 wounded

article

Racine police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night, May 10. One person is dead, and two others were wounded.

According to police, around 9 p.m. dispatch received numerous calls for shots fired in the areas of Marquette Street and Albert Street, Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive man near Martin Luther King Drive and Kewaunee Street. The man was transported to the hospital but shortly thereafter died as a result of his injuries.

A short time later, two men, with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital. One had wounds to his abdomen and leg. This man was flighted to Milwaukee and is in stable condition. The other man had wounds to his shoulder and back. He was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262- 635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.