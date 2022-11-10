Racine school honors WWII veteran, 101, on Veterans Day eve

On the eve of Veterans Day 2022, students at a Racine school went above and beyond to honor those who have served our country.

The kids were delivering lines under bright lights – and performing to a crowd in red, white, and blue.

"Very good – it was beautiful," said Henry Kral, a World War II veteran 101 years young.

The presentation is part of Gifford School's Veterans Day program. It is a way the K-8 students thank the veterans – people like Kral.

Veterans Day presentation at Gifford School, Racine

"It was something I never expected. And I never seen anything like it," Kral said.

Kral served in the U.S. Navy from 1942-1945. He was a hydraulics specialist during the war.

"I worked on airplanes, Army as well as Navy. I was a Navy man that had hydraulic experience," Kral said.

Henry Kral

The 101-year-old veteran has experienced a lot of Veterans Day celebrations. It just so happens the Gifford School event was his favorite.

"I’ve never seen a celebration like this before – so therefore, this is the greatest day that I saw, as far as veterans go," Kral said.

Veterans Day presentation at Gifford School, Racine

In addition to the theatrical performance, students wrote letters to Kral and other veterans – thanking them for their service.

"You’ve got to be a veteran to be able to appreciate it, really," Kral said.

If there is one thing Kral hopes students or anyone will do this Veterans Day, he said to "enjoy life."

Henry Kral

What is Kral's secret to a long and healthy life? He told FOX6 News, no smoking and a good spouse.