Racine restaurant burglary; owner grateful for community's support

A month after someone broke into her Racine restaurant, a small business owner is persevering, but not without a little help.

Racine restaurant thrives

What we know:

Martinike McMillian is the owner of Juicy Lucy's Kitchen on Durand Avenue in Racine. She told FOX6 News the past month has been one for the books.

McMillian said someone smashed their way into the restaurant. When McMillian walked in to the establishment, she found glass all over the floor, Kool-Aid packages everywhere and her register was ransacked.

The restaurant owner said the break-in was a first for her. McMillian said her young son is still shaken up. But after news got out, McMillian said the break-in turned into somewhat of a blessing.

Community is a blessing

What they're saying:

McMillian said community members stepped up and she started to get an influx of customers – which really helped the situation.

"I just look at it as nothing but God. Literally, the bad was turned into good. You know, as a small business owner I can't pay for too much," McMillian said. "People don't realize the bad decision they make can leave a long-term effect on someone."

Martinike McMillian

McMillian had a message for the person or persons responsible for the crime.

"Hoping whoever did that can see you have to work for your own things as well I work hard for my things," McMillian said.

What's next:

McMillian told FOX6 News that police still have not found the burglar. Her next step is fixing her door and moving forward.

