Racine pursuit, man wanted; fentanyl worth nearly $370K recovered

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man after nearly $370,000 worth of fentanyl pills were recovered following a Wednesday, May 10 pursuit.

The sheriff's office said a suspicious package containing illegal narcotics was shipped from Phoenix to Racine. Shortly after the package was delivered to a home near Douglas and Carlton, the sheriff's office said 43-year-old Kevin Lynch of Racine took it and got into a silver SUV.

Several squad cars turned on their emergency lights and sirens. The sheriff's office said Lynch tried to flee authorities by making an illegal U-turn and driving through the front yard of a home before driving the wrong way down Douglas Avenue. During the pursuit, Lynch threw the package out of the window. The chase was terminated.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Kevin Lynch picks up suspicious package (Courtesy: RCSO)

The Racine County Metro Drug Unit recovered the package. Inside, authorities found 20,531 fentanyl pills with an estimated street value of $369,558.

Lynch is wanted on referred charges of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, fleeing/eluding, recklessly endangering safety and multiple traffic violations. Anyone with information on Lynch’s whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. Heiser of the Racine County Metro Drug Unit at 262-886-8192.