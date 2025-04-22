Racine police shooting, armed home invasion suspect wounded

The Brief Racine police shot and wounded an armed suspect while responding to a home invasion. It happened near Marquette and Hamilton. The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Racine, had a "minor injury" and was taken into custody.



Racine police shot and wounded an armed suspect while responding to a home invasion in progress on Tuesday, April 22.

What we know:

It happened near Marquette and Hamilton. Police said officers arrived at the scene just before 6 p.m. and heard gunshots coming from inside the home.

Officers then entered the home and "engaged" the suspect, the police department said. The suspect, a 42-year-old man from Racine, had a "minor injury" and was taken into custody.

No other injuries were reported. Police said there were several children and adults at the home at the time. None of those people were struck by the suspect's gunfire.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke to the family whose home was invaded off camera. They said they're OK – but shaken up and emotional about what took place. The family said there were two adults and seven kids home at the time.

What we don't know:

The Kenosha-Racine Area Investigative Team is investigating the officer-involved shooting portion of the incident with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office serving as the lead agency. At this time, the suspect has not been named.

Racine police are investigating the home invasion.

What you can do:

Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app, P3 tips.