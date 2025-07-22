Racine police presence near Reschke and Prospect

article

The Brief Racine police have blocked off streets near Reschke and Prospect on Tuesday afternoon, July 22. Officials are calling this an "active situation." Law enforcement is urging people to avoid the area.



Police presence

What we know:

Law enforcement is urging anyone to avoid the area while they address an "active situation."

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post was more information is available.