Racine police presence near Reschke and Prospect

By
Published  July 22, 2025 1:47pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Racine police have blocked off streets near Reschke and Prospect on Tuesday afternoon, July 22.
    • Officials are calling this an "active situation."
    • Law enforcement is urging people to avoid the area.

RACINE, Wis. - There is a significant police presence near Reschke and Prospect in Racine on Tuesday afternoon, July 22. 

What we know:

Law enforcement is urging anyone to avoid the area while they address an "active situation."

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post was more information is available.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department.

