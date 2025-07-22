Racine police presence near Reschke and Prospect
RACINE, Wis. - There is a significant police presence near Reschke and Prospect in Racine on Tuesday afternoon, July 22.
What we know:
Law enforcement is urging anyone to avoid the area while they address an "active situation."
FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post was more information is available.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Police Department.