Racine standoff: US Marshals take man into custody

The U.S. Marshals Service with help from the Racine County Metro Drug Taskforce took 26-year-old Shadaun Marks into custody after an hours-long standoff near Perry and Bryd avenues Friday, May 6.

Marks was wanted for a Parole Violation for a burglary conviction in Wisconsin and a Failure to Appear on a charge of Possession of Methamphetamine from Indiana. Marks has a history of fleeing law enforcement and being in possession of firearms, a release from the Racine County Sheriff said.

While attempting to apprehend Marks, he barricaded himself within the residence. The Sheriff’s Office established a perimeter, deployed their SWAT Team, and called in their negotiators. Law Enforcement was able to safely take Marks into custody.

Incident near 16th and Perry in Racine

"I want to thank the citizens who patiently allowed the Racine Police Department, the U.S. Marshals, and the Sheriff’s Office to work together to take Mr. Marks into custody – while the Racine Fire Department stood at the ready to provide any needed emergency medical care," said Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling. "One of the most important jobs in law enforcement is public safety, and I am proud of the teamwork demonstrated by all of the agencies today. I also appreciate the support and understanding of the public."

