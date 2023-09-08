Racine police: Man sought, identified himself as off-duty officer

article

Racine police are seeking the public's help to identify and locate a man they say attempted to defraud the Aldi store on Douglas Avenue.

Officials noted in a Facebook post, while the man was rejected, he "became belligerent and identified himself as an off-duty Racine Police Officer."

Racine police stress this man does not work for the Racine Police Department.

If you see this man or can help identify him, you are urged to contact Racine police at 414-378-6734.